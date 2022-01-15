Serve as many bus riders as possible -- Daryl Sherman

Last Sunday's article "Cities eye service changes" makes me wonder: Is Madison Metro Transit trying to commit suicide, or it is just anti-democratic?
What else can we think when one of the alternatives in the city's planning is to serve fewer riders more often? And how are they going to choose the favored few?
Over the years, bus service has become less frequent for me. In a recent change, my service was cut from three routes with service every 10 minutes to one route at half-hour intervals.
I can take that route across town with no change of buses, but I must walk the last six blocks from the stop to my volunteer work at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, instead of dismounting by the front door as I did before. This is less convenient, but it still works.
I have a car and could drive, though for environmental reasons I prefer not to. Many riders are not so fortunate as to have that choice.
The only reasonable course is to provide ridership to as many people as possible, especially in areas where most are disadvantaged and do not have a car to fall back on. Higher frequency would be nice, but not at the cost of cutting service to those who have no alternative.