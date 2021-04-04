Serious people are solving problems -- Randall Schramm

It is so refreshing to have responsible, competent people running our government.

Instead of the constant lying, tweeting and misinformation we have professionals attacking the problems we face. They've taken on COVID-19 and have done a terrific job. They passed a stimulus package that will help millions of Americans who are struggling -- all without any Republican help.

The Republicans, on the other hand, are busy trying to find ways to suppress the vote, stop any reasonable laws on gun control, and worrying about Mr. Potato Head. We cannot allow ourselves to go backwards now that progress is being made. We must continue to increase the Democratic majority.

The Republicans have long since given up on governing. After all, tax cuts and deregulation only go so far. We have serious problems and we need people to come together to solve them.

Randall Schramm, Madison