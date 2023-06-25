Last Sunday's editorial, "Controversial development now a model," was a sad misrepresentation of the concerns of the neighborhoods to the Sequoya Commons project on Madison's West Side.

A survey of the two neighborhoods was conducted by the Combined Neighborhood Steering Committee with a huge response rate. The vast majority of people in the neighborhood did not oppose the project. They had some concerns and wanted some modifications. Some were addressed -- others were not.

I think most neighbors who lived here then and remain are generally pleased with the development, though some of the concerns have proven true, such as convoluted traffic flow and inadequate parking.

The biggest frustration with the process was that the neighborhood felt disrespected by the contractor and were blindsided by the City Council member who had promised to vote against the project but changed his mind at the last moment without notifying us.

Are we glad to have an outstanding library nearby and a terrific ice cream shop and friendly coffee shop on the corner? Of course we are. Did we feel we were well-treated through the process? Not so much. And this editorial is repeating the insult now.

Bonnie McMullin-Lawton, Madison, co-chair, Combined Neighborhood Steering Committee