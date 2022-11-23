Sennett principal wasn't being racist -- Dan Redmond

Bravo to Sennett Middle School staff for their commonsense support of their Principal Jeffrey Copeland, recently fired by the Madison School District administration. The staff knows Copeland and believe that his exasperated remark about a job candidate's poor language skills is unlikely to be racist.

Can we no longer even comment on someone's skills? If the job candidate was speaking broken English in a job interview, doesn't that make a poor impression -- whether that person is a native speaker or not? Doesn't moving to a new country require learning new language skills to be competitive in the job market?

Seeing racism everywhere -- too often where it is not -- seems the order of the day on the far left. This paranoia promotes the interests of the far right in branding us a bunch of crazies. I say us, because I am on the left, but happily hugging the center. I do not always enjoy living in a community that stultifies free speech.

I am grateful to see common sense is still alive and well among the staff at Sennett Middle School. The district should reverse its ill-conceived action. Copeland deserves an apology.

Dan Redmond, Madison