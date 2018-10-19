Seniors struggle to pay for schools
While everyone benefits from good schools and well-educated students, schools have been funded for years primarily by property taxes.
Elderly homeowners, in particular, have an increasingly hard time affording these taxes. For people who built their homes 50 years ago, they pay a large percent of that original cost of their home in taxes every year — at a time when their incomes are the lowest. Some are taxed out of their homes. That should never happen.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School District is asking for a nearly $150 million referendum. One spokesman for the referendum said much of the cost of education is for teachers’ wages and benefits. They deserve to be paid well, but we need balance between education and people’s ability to pay. Renters also pay school taxes in the form of increased rent. Wisconsin certainly does not need more homeless people.
We need a more equitable way to fund schools, based on people’s ability to pay. Schools might do just as well with less luxurious accommodations. Do they really need air conditioning for about one month of warm weather? Some countries have year-round schools with good results. School and education costs and funding have reached crisis level and need to be addressed now.
Edith Sylvester, Middleton
Lawmakers aren’t career politicians
The Oct. 9 letter to the editor “Democrats will invest in education“ calls both state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and state Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, career politicians.
That is not true in either case. Sen. Marklein was a certified public accountant for many years, and Rep. Novak worked in the newspaper business in Dodgeville long before his start in politics.
I’m not a retired principal, like the letter writer was. I’m just a lowly retired retailer. But I make every attempt to make sure what I say is true.
This example should lend doubt to the credibility of the rest of the letter, which glowingly portrays the Democratic candidates that the writer favors.
Bill Carver, Spring Green
Garland treatment should motivate
I read with interest and sadness the Oct. 11 letter to the editor “Kavanaugh circus has GOP fired up,” in which the writer said she was motivated to increase her support to the Republican Party following the so-called Brett Kavanaugh hearing circus.
What a shame that she wasn’t motivated to confront congressional Republicans when, led by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., they subverted our democratic process by refusing to do their duty to act on the nomination of Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court.
Wasn’t their attempt to prevent President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy contrary to all Americans’ deeply held conviction that our elected officials should carry out their responsibilities as required by law?
Susan Kavulich, Middleton
Caring for the climate is our duty
Fundamentally, from my perspective as a Christ-follower, we need to love God and our neighbor. To do that, we need to care for his creation — our common home. And to do that, we need to care for the climate.
The recently released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear we as a civilization are failing to do so. It paints a dire story of increasing and accelerating disruption, dislocation and disaster from climate change.
This report makes clear that immediate action to control climate change is long overdue. Climate change is really happening, really serious, really human-caused, and we can still really do something about it.
We need action not only at the personal level, but the political level. Our friends at Citizens’ Climate Lobby, along with many others across the political spectrum, agree collecting a fee on carbon at the federal level and returning that to the public will have a big positive impact not only on the climate, but the economy.
Exercise our prophetic voice and speak truth to power. Call on our political leaders now to recognize the problem and take action. Climate change poses a threat to all of us, and especially to those already poor and suffering.
Kermit Hovey, Middleton
Assembly would have to pass gas tax
I have been hearing that Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers will raise the gas tax as much as $1 a gallon. Can anyone tell me how he is going to do this?
With the gerrymandered Assembly districts, I can’t imagine that the Democrats can win a majority in that body. Since a gas tax hike would require passage in both legislative bodies, I ask again how will he do this.
Since he can’t without bipartisan support, I can only believe these ads are only out there as a scare tactic.
Paul Stein, Verona
War in Yemen deserves attention
More attention is being given to one missing and presumably dead Saudi journalist than all the dead and starving people from the brutal Saudi war in Yemen.
Granted, the missing journalist is a worthy story. But shouldn’t Yemen command even more attention? Both stories are about the Saudi government and our acquiescence in the face of their actions. It’s ironic that it takes the disappearance of one journalist to stir up a debate over what our relationship with Saudi Arabia should be.
Craig Wehrle, Madison
Vote to stop the intolerant Democrats
As we approach the midterm election, it’s becoming more apparent than ever that the Democratic Party is filled to the brim with morally bankrupt lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate, including our own U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison. They must be defeated in their bids for re-election.
I remember well the Democratic Party that I once staunchly defended a quarter century ago. That was before it became the party of unfettered abortion, gay marriage and open borders. I pray to the lord every day that this nation will wake up and reject their godless agenda.
Their treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh was a national disgrace and opened the eyes of millions to their vicious disregard for the truth and the presumption of innocence. Please think twice this November when you cast your ballot.
Don’t vote to send this nation to hell in a handbasket, compliments of today’s corrupt and un-American Democratic Party. I shudder to think of the anarchy that will ensue if these intolerant misfits ever take power in Congress again.
Timothy Rookey, Middleton