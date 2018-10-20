While everyone benefits from good schools and well-educated students, schools have been funded for years primarily by property taxes.
Elderly homeowners, in particular, have an increasingly hard time affording these taxes. For people who built their homes 50 years ago, they pay a large percent of that original cost of their home in taxes every year -- at a time when their incomes are the lowest. Some are taxed out of their homes. That should never happen.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School District is asking for a nearly $150 million referendum. One spokesman for the referendum said much of the cost of education is for teachers' wages and benefits. They deserve to be paid well, but we need balance between education and people's ability to pay. Renters also pay school taxes in the form of increased rent. Wisconsin certainly does not need more homeless people.
We need a more equitable way to fund schools, based on people's ability to pay. Schools might do just as well with less luxurious accommodations. Do they really need air conditioning for about one month of warm weather? Some countries have year-round schools with good results. School and education costs and funding have reached crisis level and need to be addressed now.
Edith Sylvester, Middleton