I’ve voted in every local and national election since I became eligible. When I retired, I volunteered to become an election official. I believe voting is both a right and responsibility for Americans of every class, race and age.
It’s imperative that older adults vote in 2018. Americans over 50 are the nation’s most powerful voting bloc. 60 million of us voted in the 2016 election, including 1.6 million Wisconsinites age over the age of 50. If we all vote in this election, we’ll make our voices heard. The power of the older voter is real.
Vote for candidates who will protect programs that are vital to older Americans. Our financial security is at stake. We must keep Social Security strong so current and future generations get earned benefits. Medicare is a commitment that must be honored. We must keep the promise of affordable, quality health care for seniors. And there’s no reason why Americans should continue to pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world.
Politicians must be held accountable. It’s time to let our votes do the talking. Be the difference. Vote in the Aug. 14 primary and again on Election Day, Nov. 6. Every vote counts -- including yours.
Carol Martell, Madison