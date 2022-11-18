Senior volunteers combat loneliness -- Margie Zutter

This week is Social Isolation and Loneliness Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

In the United States, 40% of people who have a disability and 43% of people aged 65 or older say they feel lonely some or all the time. Loneliness is associated with physical, emotional and psychological health impacts such as greater risk for cardiovascular disease, depression, memory problems and even abuse or neglect.

For 50 years, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Dane County has been working to reduce social isolation and loneliness for older adults and those they serve. RSVP volunteers testify to the benefits of their service including helping them to stay connected, reducing social isolation and easing loneliness. RSVP volunteers provide essential services including providing rides for veterans and seniors to medical appointments, delivering meals and groceries to homebound seniors, and creating handmade items for those in need.

As an RSVP staff member for more than 45 years, I invite you to join this wonderful organization. For more information, visit our website at www.rsvpdane.org or call me at (608) 663-7536.

Margie Zutter, Madison