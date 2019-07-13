Anyone who may still wonder what is wrong with health care in our country, should check out an example right here in Middleton: the Heritage Senior Living facility.
Thanks to the State Journal for Tuesday's story "Medicaid resident evicted" which put the media spotlight on Heritage Senior Living for its shabby and careless treatment of 87-year-old Jenny Pols.
As the article notes, Heritage was more than happy to take what was left of Pols' savings, $30,000, for her care there. Once that money was gone and Pols had to depend on Medicaid to pay her bills, Heritage had a simple message for her: Goodbye.
That came after a Heritage administrator previously told Pols not to worry when her money was gone. A handshake agreement was all Pols needed, or so she thought. Pols had nothing in writing. That aside, Heritage still had no sense of decency to do the humane thing and didn't seem worried about how the entire episode might affect Pols.
Profit first. Patients -- a very distant second. Pols deserved better. Much better.
John Finkler, Middleton