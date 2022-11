U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is the Golden Gopher. He was born, raised and educated in Minnesota. He went to the University of Minnesota. He met a girl from Oshkosh, where they were married.

Johnson later met Donald Trump. Ron avoided paying lots of taxes. He is telling women to go out of state to have an abortion.

Is there a deal for Johnson if he goes to Minnesota? Send Johnson to the gopher hole he created for you.

Go Badgers!

Larry Anderson, Stoughton