When I watched Gov. Tony Evers address the Legislature last week, I couldn’t help think that our public schools and teachers had failed the Republican Party.
I’m sure from the second grade on, the future legislators were being told to sit up straight, both feet on the floor and pay attention. But during the governor’s budget presentation, the GOP lawmakers slouched, smirked effusively, rolled their eyes and looked around the room. It was clear, based on what I saw, that our schools hadn’t done a good job.
I also think the lessons they heard about playing fair missed the mark. If they'd paid attention, GOP legislators wouldn’t have spent $800,000 to gerrymander Wisconsin voting districts to unfairly stack the deck in future elections. And if they knew anything about playing fair, they certainly wouldn’t have enacted lame-duck legislation to restrict the power of the newly elected governor and attorney general. I guess playing fair just isn’t in the Republican playbook.
I hope voters of our state remember this immature, embarrassing behavior the next time they go into the voting booth. Perhaps it’s time for some of these Republicans to lose their jobs in the Capitol and go back to grade school.
Rick Larson, Monona