LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Send our military gear to Ukraine -- Judith Landsman

  • 0

Here's a modest proposal:

Since the United States is awash with military-style weapons and equipment, I propose that every neighborhood set up a collection site where owners can donate their guns, flak jackets, helmets and bulletproof vests to be shipped as soon as possible to the heroic people of Ukraine. These people really need such items right now.

Maybe we could use the now-unused ballot drop boxes as collection sites? Would the National Rifle Association want to take this one on?

Judith Landsman, Madison

