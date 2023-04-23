Congrats on the reelection of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The best investment you can make is sending the mayor to Galway, Ireland, and to ask the mayor to walk down Shop Street, a vibrant pedestrian-only street lined with shops and restaurants.

Maybe then the mayor will understand. It might have been cheaper to have just elected Gloria Reyes, but elections have consequences.

As a Dane County resident, I always very much enjoyed visiting Downtown and State Street when Paul Soglin was mayor.

Robert Teigen, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection