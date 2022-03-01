 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Send Jan. 6 rioters to defend Ukraine -- Geoff Clouthier

A number of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists have been on trial, found guilty and faced various levels of punishment, ranging from probation and fines, all the way to incarceration.

I say we provide them a different path toward rehabilitation outside of these typical sentences. Let's send them to Ukraine to fight against Vladimir Putin's Russian army and defend Ukraine's democracy.

It would be a lesson in using their espoused patriotism and self-purchased arms to defend innocent people and defend a true democracy, while defeating the efforts of an autocratic tyrant.

Now that's irony, isn't it?

Geoff Clouthier, Fox Lake

0 comments

Tags

