If anything has become evident over the past several years, it’s that our two-party political system is broken, with each party growing more and more extreme in their positions. Galvanizing their bases has taken precedence over courting independents, and voting against the other side is a larger driving force than voting for one’s own side. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Phil Anderson is a measured voice of reason and sanity in a sea of political vitriol, personal attacks and an "us versus them" mentality. At a time when it seems neither party can reach across the aisle to accomplish anything, Anderson has shown he can join forces with others on issues of agreement. He demonstrates that politics is not about beating the other side into submission, but rather about finding common ground and working together, with whomever that may be, to create more freedom and prosperity for the citizens of Wisconsin.
If you, like me, have had it with the current broken two-party system and malevolent political climate, I urge you to send a message this November with a vote for Anderson.
Torrey Jaeckle, Madison