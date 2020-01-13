Senators offer lessons in values -- Bill Dagnon

Last Sunday's guest columns by Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, provide a lesson in Badger State values.

Americans believe we are all created equal, we have the same rights, that government is supposed to protect those rights and be accountable to the governed.

Sen. Schilling's column is about our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. She writes, “We believe in prioritizing the people of Wisconsin and addressing the issues residents face every single day,” and then lists concerns held by a majority of ordinary Wisconsin citizens.

Sen. Fitzgerald ignores American values. As a state following our founding principles, we must have a strong government that protects the rights and safety of all citizens. Therefore, we need funding to ensure each others' security. If our government is to derive its power from the governed, we need educated citizens and educational funding.