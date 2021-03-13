Senators act like leashed pups -- William Scott

We have two neighbor dogs that my pup does not get along with.
Sometimes they are out in their yard when I go outside with my dog. On seeing them, she quietly runs to me so I can put her leash on. Once it is secure, she immediately starts barking and threatening the neighbor dogs.
"If only I didn't have this leash on! Why, I oughta ...!"
She must have learned these moves from our representatives in Washington. The Democratic senators seem to be held back from raising the minimum wage because of a parliamentarian who could easily be sidestepped. "If only ... !" Likewise, many of our Republican senators would have convicted former President Donald Trump if not for the impeachment trial being unconstitutional. "If only ... !"
Hold me back. Drat! We are being prevented from doing the right thing by circumstances beyond our control! If only ...!
William Scott, Middleton