LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Senate should vote on Evers' nominees -- Steve Wilcox

Now that the election is over and Gov. Tony Evers was reelected, is it too much to ask that the state Senate do its job and hold confirmation hearings for the Evers’ appointees to cabinet and board positions?

A balance of power is needed between the three branches of government and the Legislature, which has usurped power from the current governor by allowing former Gov. Scott Walker's appointees to hold board seats well after their terms have expired. This is just plain wrong, and our unfortunately partisan Supreme Court has allowed it to continue.

Do the right thing and hold the confirmation hearings. Then let’s work on fixing the ridiculous gerrymandering in this state.

Steve Wilcox, Madison

