Senate should get all evidence -- John Krueger

Whether there is even a small chance the impeached president will be removed from office is quite secondary to the bigger issue: whether the U.S. Senate will even hold him accountable.
At bare minimum, a defense of our Constitution requires the Senate to ask for the documents and to hear from those witnesses the White House is withholding. Granted, even then, those facts may not change the outcome, given today’s toxic partisanship.
But making the withheld and relevant information public will at least empower the voters to make a better decision in the next election. Or is that why the Senate doesn't want the evidence revealed?
Remember in 2016, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and his colleagues evaded accountability by not even holding a floor vote on Merrick Garland’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying “let the voters decide.” OK, senators, it’s now 2020.
Vote to have the Senate get that information so the voters can decide.
John Krueger, Middleton