The Republican-run state Senate is giving a Christmas present to people who are homeless in our state. It consists of a stocking filled with nothing. That's because the Senate refused to pass legislation to increase homeless prevention funding, assist shelter programs, and increase case management services.
Like Scrooge, senators don't want to waste tax dollars on paupers on the streets. If children are shivering while sleeping on cold streets this winter, it is not their concern. Bah! Humbug! Wisconsin's 4,500 citizens who are homeless should solve their own problems.
I'm hoping the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come will visit Senate Majority Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and members of the Joint Fiance Committee this holiday season to help remind them in January (when they review homeless legislation again) that it is as important to take care of the most vulnerable citizens of our state along with our most financially secure neighbors.
A number of bills to combat homelessness passed the Assembly with broad bipartisan support. Unfortunately, the measures were never voted on in…
Let the enlightened spirit of Scrooge light all of our hearts this holiday season so that we reach out and actively care for the homeless in our communities.
Mary Maronek, Madison