Fifty-three of our fellow citizens lost their lives from mass shootings during just the month of August. Does that sound sane to any of us? No, it doesn't.
But in a country where 90 percent of our people want background checks and the closing of gun show loopholes, the U.S. Senate hasn't even decided to take up the bill from the House of Representatives that addresses these issues about which almost the entire country wants action.
That is deeply contrary to the representative democracy that our system depends on. Also, a majority of Americans want an assault weapons ban, and a ban on large magazines that hold bullets and make it easier to kill many people very quickly. None of these measures would infringe on an individual's Second Amendment rights.
Republicans need to start representing our country or it's time to elect genuine representatives.
Gerald C. Sternberg, Madison