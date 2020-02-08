Senate failed to have fair process -- Steve Pearson

The U.S. Senate changed last week, potentially forever.

The precedent has now been set that a sham impeachment process is good enough. No one expected the Senate to actually remove the president from office, but we did expect and deserve an impeachment process that was honest and impartial. We deserved it, but we got the opposite. All bets are now off.

We were deprived of an honest Senate trial. We also had to endure Senate leaders allowing Trump's attorney Alan Dershowitz to argue the Constitution allows almost any presidential abuse of power without consequence. Impeachment was eviscerated. The door is now open for future Senates to just look the other way, like this one did.

The Senate majority leader actually stood before the Senate and asked for acquittal without ever calling a single firsthand witness. He did this while knowing the damning facts. Shame on the Senate and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. God bless Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for demonstrating the heart and courage the Founding Fathers were counting on.

Steve Pearson, La Crosse

