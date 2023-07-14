U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has introduced the Northern Great Lakes Wolf Recovery Act.

The bill would remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It would create a committee of farmers, wolf management “experts” and indigenous communities to create a final delisting rule for the region.

Baldwin says her proposal "follows the science and gives impacted communities a seat at the table.” But the public overwhelmingly supports protections for wolves, especially from recreational killing. A recent Department of Natural Resources survey documented a decline in the public’s support for wolf hunting, with many residents opposed to hunting with hounds and concern that hunting wolves is unnecessary. It seems to be no more than a capitulation to Big Ag and hunting minorities such as the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association.

In 2021 Wisconsin’s delisting triggered the recreational killing of 20% of Wisconsin wolves in a matter of days, many of them succumbing to hounds. I agree with Baldwin on virtually every other issue facing the people of Wisconsin, but I’m against our state’s cruel, draconian hunting practices. I urge my fellow Wisconsinites to contact Baldwin and demand that she retract this ill-advised bill.

Gary Feest, Madison