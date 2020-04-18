Sen. Strobel doesn't understand virus -- Richard Daniels

In the April 11 State Journal article "Special COVID-19 session next week," state Sen. Duey Strobel, R-Cedarburg, says, "Every sickness and death is a tragedy, but so are businesses and livelihoods ruined by shelter-in-place orders."

The measures taken by many state governors in the absence of presidential action, including Wisconsin's, is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases so that our hospitals are not overwhelmed. Those measures, at least in Wisconsin, appear to be doing their job. To begin to withdraw these measures will require -- at least -- large-scale testing and highly sophisticated tracking of the virus.

If Sen. Strobel knew the meaning of tragedy, he would not be criticizing the governor, he would be thanking him for having the courage to issue these shelter-in-place measures. He also would be working with health experts to contribute to a plan to reopen the state whenever that may become prudent.

The basis of Strobel's criticism of the governor is that good policymaking is a cost/benefit analysis. Such analysis becomes irrelevant when a state, nation or the world is enduring a health pandemic or economic depression.