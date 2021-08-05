Sen. Steve Nass puts constituents at risk -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

What is wrong with state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater? As chairperson of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, he is blocking UW System campuses from instituting commonsense strategies such as masks, testing and vaccinations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus and, consequently, surrounding communities.
Surely he must realize his constituents live near UW-Whitewater. He is putting the people he represents at greater risk of exposure to sickness and death by his political posturing. Of course, he is putting every community with a UW campus at risk by his ignorant and immoral actions.
Who is willing to vote for someone who puts his political games above your personal health? I would think Nass' constituents in Senate District 11 would expect better for themselves. I hope they will show their displeasure at the ballot box -- if they survive COVID to vote in the next election.
Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison