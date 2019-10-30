Voters in Wisconsin should take note of the refusal of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, a poster boy for the National Rifle Association, to discuss practical gun legislation during a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers.
Apparently, if Fitzgerald does not agree with something, it doesn’t even warrant discussion. Maybe he is concerned the NRA will not provide the financial backing he needs for his run for Congress.
It is clear a majority of Wisconsinites would like to see a debate on this issue. I hope residents of the 5th Congressional District take note of how Fitzgerald views the role of debate in a democratic society. It appears it is either his way or the highway.
Richard Brouillard, Waterloo