Sen. Ron Johnson should resign immediately -- Lindsay Feuling

I have a relative who served in the Civil War, a relative who served in World War I, many relatives who served in World War II, and a father who served in the Korean War. They fought for our country to protect the Constitution and our democracy, and some lost their lives in those conflicts.

Voting to not allow witnesses and new evidence in the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump was an error. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, did something very wrong. He has decided to throw away our democracy.

His place in history will forever be tarnished. We will vote him out of office and forever remind him of his horrible action.

He should be ashamed of himself. In fact, he should resign, effective immediately.

Lindsay Feuling, Mount Horeb

