 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Ron Johnson is the new McCarthy -- Stacy Anderson
0 comments

Sen. Ron Johnson is the new McCarthy -- Stacy Anderson

  • 0

In the 1950s, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy appointed himself defender of democracy against the communist scourge. Many innocent lives were destroyed during his tenure and trust in the government and elected officials took a hit in defense of the big lie. It was a notably ignoble time in the history of the country.

Recently, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, took up the mantle of McCarthy. As chair of the Homeland Security Committee, he led yet another hearing on alleged voter fraud in the November election. Like many of President Donald Trump's supporters, he's unhappy with election outcome and insists that Democrats somehow rigged the system to alter the result.

There is no proof of fraud. There is no evidence of election malfeasance.

Republican election officials and Trump-appointed judges have affirmed over and over that the election was fair and valid. But modern day witch hunters insist on alternative facts.

I don't know why many in the GOP are participating in this destructive behavior. But they're perpetuating another big lie and undermining confidence in our democracy with their ignoble and un-American crusade.

Stacy Anderson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics