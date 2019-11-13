I by no means intend to suggest that Wisconsin Democrats have a monopoly on hypocrisy. That said, I found the response from state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, in Friday's Wisconsin State Journal article about the Legislature's abbreviated special sessions on gun law reform to be especially noteworthy.
In reference to state Republicans, Sen. Taylor stated: "They are refusing to come to work. I get it if you disagree with a piece of legislation. I’m all for a little debate and disagreement. But you’ve got to show up for work. You’ve got to show up to defend your position."
I wholeheartedly agree with Sen. Taylor's statement. I don't like seeing elected officials shirk their responsibilities. I would like to believe that the Republicans' position on gun legislation has enough merit to withstand scrutiny and debate.
Sen. Taylor's position has apparently evolved since 2011 when she and 13 of her fellow Democratic senators fled the state and failed "to show up for work." I applaud her newfound dedication to her constituents.
Kyle Kepler, Mazomanie