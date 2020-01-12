Sen. Johnson should let women choose -- Michelle Dunphy

I am extremely alarmed and upset that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade. This sets a dangerous precedent and goes against all our country stands for.
As a woman, I should be in charge of my own body and be able to make the choice whether to carry a pregnancy to completion. Instead of focusing on this horrendous removal of women's freedom, how about we focus on providing programs that help lower abortion rates such as providing care beyond the womb to babies and mothers? Or let's take a page out of Colorado's book where they've lowered abortion rates dramatically by making birth control more accessible.
The senator has more reasonable actions available than encouraging the court to take away a woman's bodily autonomy.
Michelle Dunphy, Madison