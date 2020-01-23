Sen. Johnson must listen to evidence -- Steve Rankin

Based on his comments in the newspaper, it sounds like U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has already decided to vote for acquittal in the president's impeachment trial. He has expressed skepticism about calling witnesses, saying that should have been done in the House.
As I am sure Sen. Johnson is aware, the president strongly resisted having any witnesses from his administration called to testify before the House.
Because this process has been likened to a court proceeding, let's look into that. The hearing before the House could be likened to a preliminary hearing. In that phase, the prosecutor's job is to show that a trial is justified -- that evidence is sufficient to bring charges. The House did that.
The next phase is the trial: All witnesses are called. The case is presented in full, and the defense answers those charges. That phase has just begun, and Sen. Johnson, as a juror, has announced he wants to dispense with the trial and move straight to acquittal without actually hearing the evidence.
Please, Sen. Johnson, respect the U.S. Constitution and the oath you took this week and hear the evidence before rendering the verdict.
Steve Rankin, Madison