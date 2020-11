Sen. Johnson isn't acting responsibly -- Michael R. Anderson

In a recent AP story , our illustrious Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, says, "It’s very unfortunate that no matter who wins, the other half of America is not going to view this as a particularly legitimate election. That’s a real problem."

Then, instead of reassuring voters as an honest, responsible politician should, he goes on to muddy the waters further by spreading more of President Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud and irregularities. It’s unfortunate Johnson does not have the courage to speak the truth about the election, as a few other Republicans have. Sen. Johnson hasn't made it clear if he will seek reelection in 2022. But it would be a very good idea for us to remember how the Republican Party in Wisconsin and elsewhere has been feeding us lies for too long.