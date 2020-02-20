Sen. Johnson isn't backing the troops -- Jacob Frost
Sen. Johnson isn't backing the troops -- Jacob Frost

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, clearly cares about millionaires more than our military.

That is the only explanation for why he chose to try intervening when President Donald Trump fired Gordon Sondland, a millionaire who essentially bought his appointment as ambassador. Yet Johnson has made no attempt to protect the two service members the president removed from serving in the White House. President Trump has suggested that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should be disciplined by the military simply for testifying truthfully in the impeachment inquiry, and Sen. Johnson has made no attempt to ensure this doesn't happen.

It seems Sen. Johnson only cares about millionaires. What happened to Republicans backing our service members? We should all call Sen. Johnson to tell him his priorities are way out of line.

Jacob Frost, Madison

