LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sen. Johnson is a genuine statesman -- Gary Wegner

I am writing in support of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

I have met and spoken with Sen. Johnson. That, plus a review of his body of work, lead me to believe he may be the most genuine, conscientious and honest political individual I know.

Johnson truly wanted to step down after two terms. Thankfully, he changed his mind. I urge every thinking voter to consider supporting Johnson financially if possible and definitely with your vote in November.

We have the unique opportunity to support a true statesman, not just another politician.

Gary Wegner, Baraboo

