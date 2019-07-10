Like a dud firecracker on the Fourth of July, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has fizzled.
Sen. Johnson champions himself as a leader who fights waste, fraud and abuse in Washington. That's another Republican lie. Sen. Johnson comes down hard on federal programs that help immigrants and poor people, such as Medicaid, but he ignores the waste, fraud and abuse by his Republican colleagues at the highest levels of government.
President Donald Trump diverted millions of dollars from our beleaguered national parks to partially fund an extravagant Fourth of July tribute to himself. President Trump refused to release additional costs for flyovers, tanks and military expenses that far exceeded previous Independence Day celebrations.
President Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for golfing, but Trump spends far more time golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort. This requires the government to shovel security dollars into the private club owned by Trump. President Trump takes his grown children on government-paid junkets to meet with foreign leaders, where their ignorance replaces competent diplomats.
By boasting about fighting waste, fraud and abuse, then turning a blind eye to it, our do-nothing senator wins the blue ribbon for hypocrisy.
Dave Wester, Baraboo