Sen. Johnson has the wrong priorities -- Matthew Coppens
As I sit here in the shadow of the state Capitol building in Madison, I cannot help but think about the character shown by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

In the wake of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Johnson has focused more on approving a new Supreme Court justice than providing COVID-19 relief for Wisconsinites. He is more focused about the next nomination of a justice than he is working to provide avenues of assistance for our farmers. Sen. Johnson is simply out of touch with Wisconsin.

Let the nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg begin after Nov. 3.

Matthew Coppens, Madison

