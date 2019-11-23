In Tuesday's State Journal story "Johnson gives Ukraine views," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, continues to up the ante in his misleading public apologies for President Donald Trump's corrupt behavior. The latest has Sen. Johnson responding to the attempts of Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to change the subject of just who is corrupt in America.
Accepting that Ukraine has corruption (albeit on a lesser scale than Vladimir Putin's Russia, Xi Jinping's China, Saudi Arabia, and a dozen or so other countries), the notion that President Trump had to start addressing it by demanding an investigation into his most likely opponent in the next election is beyond absurd.
Yet Sen. Johnson, right on cue, parrots Trump's discredited attempts to rationalize this investigation.
Sen. Johnson's craven denials bring shame to Wisconsin and its history of tell-it-like-is honesty. In his willingness to bend the truth all out of shape with the tiniest grain of fact, Sen. Johnson hearkens back to another sordid truth denier in our history -- that of Sen. Joseph McCarthy.
William Kox, Madison