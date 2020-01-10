Sen. Fitzgerald is scrooge for homeless -- William H. Tishler
Sen. Fitzgerald is scrooge for homeless -- William H. Tishler

In Charles Dicken’s play “A Christmas Carol,” the wealthy and miserly Scrooge ignored the needs of the poverty stricken and needy. The Wisconsin Legislature has its own version of Scrooge: Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. Sen. Fitzgerald has refused to support legislation dealing with the plight of the homeless.

As of January 2018, Wisconsin had an estimated 4,907 experiencing homelessness on any given day, and of that total 660 were family households. During the 2016-2017 school year, an estimated 18,592 public school students experienced homelessness over the course of the year.

In a nation as wealthy as ours, this is a travesty.

Sen. Fitzgerald and other legislators opposing recently introduced legislation to help the homeless should hang their heads in shame.

William H. Tishler, Fitchburg

