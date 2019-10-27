I am not a gun enthusiast, though I have friends who are. They hunt and target shoot.
To the best of my knowledge, they do not routinely carry firearms. Guns simply don’t interest me. I do have a bunch of guitars and several sets of golf clubs, so I understand having a passion for certain objects.
Gun violence has long been part of the American culture, and changing that will not come from legislation or laws. But it is noteworthy that in 1934 the National Firearms Act made it illegal for a citizen to possess a fully automatic weapon. This congressional act did not eliminate or weaken the Second Amendment.
With that in mind, I would like to pose the following question to gun enthusiasts and those concerned for the continuing power and effectiveness of the Second Amendment: What legitimate reasons are there for citizens to possess semi-automatic weapons?
I don’t know or believe they are useful for sport hunting, and I would think that a .38 caliber revolver carried in a holster or stored in a nightstand would provide more than adequate personal security.
I know untold numbers of semi-automatic weapons are already in circulation. Making them illegal would not stop mass shootings or the number of deaths in such events, but it would be a start to reaching that objective.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon