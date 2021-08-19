 Skip to main content
Semantics won't get you out of jail -- Mike Roeder
A note to Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett:

As someone who has been a news reporter, copy editor, English tutor, legal writer, author and attorney, I have seen the word "resident" referred to as: inhabitant, householder, homeowner, citizen, taxpayer, native, denizen, burgher, dweller and indweller.

I have seen "inmate" referred to as: scofflaw, rogue, rascal, scoundrel, good-for-nothing, villain, wretch, unprincipled person, rake, profligate, degenerate, debauchee, libertine, troublemaker, mischief-maker, wrongdoer, evil-doer, transgressor, sinner, roué, vaurien, scallywag, bad egg, hellion, rotter, bounder, cad, ne'er-do-well, miscreant, knave, rapscallion, varlet and wastrel.

In short, if you are confined against your will to an institution such as a prison or mental hospital, you are an inmate. If you are the occupant of a free-will residence (or an advanced medical student), you are a resident.

We don't need more bastardizing of the English language.

Mike Roeder, Madison

