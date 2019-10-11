UW-Madison should take away sections J, O and P from UW students. Students could still sit in sections K, L, M and N.
The students don't care about football. It is just a means to gather (some in the stadium and others elsewhere) to drink. They don't show up at the game until late in the second quarter and leave immediately following the intermission between the third and fourth quarter, and after the "Jump Around."
Sell the seats to the general public so UW can make some more money for their budgets. Let people who really care about watching and supporting UW football fill those seats.
Jerry Kennedy, Madison