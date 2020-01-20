Sell some courses and reinvest in city -- Bruce A. Johnson

I read with great interest the story on the deficiencies of the four Madison municipal golf courses, which together lost nearly $900,000 in 2018. Considering the decreasing interest in golf as a participatory sport overall, I have some suggestions for the future of the public courses.
- Sell Yahara Hills to the Ho-Chunk Nation. They could rebuild it and add it as an attraction to their casino.
- Sell Monona Golf Course to developers. They could then create a new urbanist development similar to Grandview Commons, with the caveat that there would be a significant number of affordable units included.
- Take the money generated by these sales and use it to improve Odana Hills and Glenway courses. Use the leftover money for bus rapid transit or other needs in Madison which are far more pressing than fixing up golf courses.
Bruce A. Johnson, Madison