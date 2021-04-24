 Skip to main content
Selfishness isn't same as freedom -- Eric Cabot
I inwardly cringe when people justify whatever they want with claims of “it’s a free country,” or that they are entitled to freedoms to do (or not do) just about anything.

These notions may be baked into American culture, but they are not supported by historical or legal precedent. I maintain that these are false claims that equate to selfishness. Further, Patrick Henry’s use of the word "liberty" has little to do with personal freedom. Rather, it represents the liberty to have self-governance.

Sure, the Constitution grants a few freedoms, but they are not unlimited. People have always been expected to conform to norms that benefit all of society (“We the people” -- remember them?). Those not wanting to conform to those limits typically would flee society and its laws.

Admittedly, among the freedoms that we do have is the freedom of belief. Sure, go ahead and believe whatever you want, even if it is nonsense, even if it is a misconception of the basis of American society. But please remember that belief is not action nor necessarily reality, and “we” always take priority over “me.”

Eric Cabot, Madison

