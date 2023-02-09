Self-rescue from ice breaks can be easier if you can get your feet as close to water surface as possible, and then kick to propel yourself onto the ice surface. This is much easier from a near parallel position than trying to pull one's self up over the ice edge.
It works. I know from experience. I am thankful I had knowledge from a Red Cross swim class after falling into an expansion crack opening, alone at dusk out on Lake Mendota in midwinter. The ice thickness on the lake had been record thick that week.
Mary Gulesserian, Madison