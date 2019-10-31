I wholeheartedly disagree with the Los Angeles Times editorial, published in the Oct. 14 State Journal, that self-driving cars are a “potential nightmare.”
For millions of people -- especially the elderly who stand to lose their driving privileges and the disabled who must rely on a very unreliable mass transit system to get around in this country -- self-driving vehicles can be a dream come true.
It’s exciting to know that this advancing technology may someday provide the independent mobility that these two groups desperately need now. I can hardly wait for the time when old folks aren’t stuck at home, and the disabled can qualify for jobs because they can finally drive to their destinations on their own.
No more waiting forever for a bus, taxi, van, friend, son, daughter -- anyone. That’ll be a day to celebrate.
Let’s support the testing and growth of self-driving technology, not stand in its way.
Adam Brabender, Madison