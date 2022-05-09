Self-discipline is key to education -- Thomas Bauer

"Don't waste the money." As a teacher, that was the only rule I asked students to follow.

It implies that their education is an investment has been made on their behalf. In return, they have an obligation to invest themselves in the business of becoming a positive member of the community. The path to this end is through the gradual development of self-discipline.

One imbued with self-discipline has self-love that manifests itself with concern and respect and love of others. Currently, those involved (invested) in education seem to have forgotten that little will be accomplished without self-discipline. Acquiring it is not always pleasant and entertaining. Students who are in schools that exude self-discipline have more opportunities to succeed than those who do not.

I urge our school boards to commit themselves to restoring self-discipline in our schools.

Tom Bauer, Madison