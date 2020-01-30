Self-checkout lanes have gone to far -- Alex Davis

Will I have to stock the shelves or clean the bathrooms next?
It started out as a way to get people who had two or three items out of the store quicker. But now stores have gone too far with self-checkout lanes.
Unless you want to wait in a long line because a superstore has only two people checking people out, you have to check out your own purchases. It would be fine if I only shopped at these stores once a year. But sometimes I am at such a store three times a week and spending thousands of dollars there every year. I don't feel it should be my responsibility to check out myself anymore than it is my responsibility to clean the bathrooms.
And it isn't just about having to wait 10 minutes to check out. Every time we use a self-checkout lane, we're taking away a job that every community desperately needs. These aren't the highest paying jobs (which makes this even more ridiculous), but that's exactly why we need them. People who make this wage can't really afford to not have such a job or to have their hours cut.
Alex Davis, Sun Prairie