I recently read with interest the article about Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes racking up 898 hours of security in his first two months in office. That's nine times more than his Republican predecessor had in office all of last year.

The cost to taxpayers totaled $36,662. It seems everyone is mum on the reason for the high level of protection. When Gov. Tony Evers was campaigning last year, I got the impression his administration was going to be transparent.

Security for Wisconsin lieutenant governor increases It's not clear why Barnes was receiving so much more protection. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the decision was made by the patrol and the governor's office.

I guess that's not the case.

Sue Paulson, DeForest