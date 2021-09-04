Secular education will defeat Taliban -- Francis Petras

Media outlets are filled with harsh attacks blaming one party or another for losing the war in Afghanistan. In a sense, that is true. But in a deeper sense, it is part of a war that continues -- one we are winning.
It began in 1776 when enlightened men declared that humans, using their intellect and reason, are capable of governing themselves. They do not need popes, mullahs, ayatollahs or holy books. These are instruments that are used to control and exploit.
America, sparked a revolution, has resulted in the freeing of the potential of the human spirit in large portions of the world. What we are witnessing in Afghanistan and the Middle East is the death throes of ignorance and superstition dating to the Dark Ages.
In Pashtun and Arabic, the word "Taliban" roughly means "religious students." They are the product of madrassas and mosques. They are holders of very limited and selective education taught by mullahs. Many Afghans have no education at all.
We are in a religious war that we will win if we stay true to our secular heritage. The world today would be free of war, if not for religion.
Francis Petras, Prairie du Sac