The Sixth Commandment, "Thou shalt not kill," in the King James version of the Bible, was revealed by God thousands of years ago. His message is eternal and forever.

Our Second Amendment, the "right to keep and bear arms,” was written into our Constitution by men 232 years ago. Their message was not eternal, nor forever, because the Constitution has been amended 27 times.

Over the years, the intent of the Second Amendment has been hijacked by the National Rifle Association and GOP. Technological advancements in guns and ammunition mean that a gun can deliver six bullets per second today, not two musket balls per minute as in 1791 when our Constitution was crafted. Our Founding Fathers wanted to provide for the defense of our country, not for the murder of innocents.

Right now, any person of varying age with a variety of contacts can acquire, legally or illegally, semi-automatic guns with large-capacity magazines that shred bodies of children and adults. This violates the Bible and the Constitution.

Ken Richardson, Madison